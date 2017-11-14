    •
    Fundraiser Breakfast Set For Alderson Police Officer Who Was Shot

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 14, 2017, 09:50 am

    ALDERSON (News Release)- While Mac Brackenrich continues to slowly improve in the hospital in Charleston, his many friends continue to raise funds for him and his family. Brackenrich, an Alderson police officer and K-9 handler, was seriously injured in an off-duty shooting incident on October 27. The outpouring of support has been tremendous and the family is grateful.

    Among the many activities going on is a breakfast on Sunday, Nov. 19 at the Alderson Volunteer Fire Department from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The menu is scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits, and coffee. A donation of $7 per plate is requested. The food has been donated so the proceeds will benefit Brackenrich. There will also be a silent auction.

    This fundraiser was the idea of Isaiah Parker and is supported by Brackenrich’s many friends in the Alderson Volunteer Fire Department, where he was a member, as well as the Alderson Police Department.

    This would be a great time for churches and Sunday school classes to get together and have breakfast before their services. Great fellowship for a great cause!

    If you cannot attend the breakfast, you can still contribute to the fundraising through a special account, the Brackenrich Fund, set up at City National Bank or through the YouCaring account at https://www.youcaring.com/mccadenmacbrackenrich-993192.

     

