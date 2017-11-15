    •
    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch Funeral home owner pleads guilty to 3 felony fraud charges
    CrimeWatchNewsWatchStateTop Stories

    Funeral home owner pleads guilty to 3 felony fraud charges

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 14, 2017, 19:56 pm

    0
    0
    Advertisement

    WINFIELD, W.Va. (AP) — Local news reports say a West Virginia funeral home owner has pleaded guilty to fraud.

    Putnam County prosecutor Mark Sorsaia tells local news outlets that Chad Harding pleaded guilty Monday in a Putnam County court on Monday to three felony charges of fraudulent claim to an insurance company. Reports say Harding entered a plea agreement to be prosecuted by felony criminal information instead of prosecution by indictment.

    Prosecutors say the incidents occurred between September 2012 and April 2015. Harding is scheduled Jan. 18 for sentencing.

    According to the reports, authorities say Harding was found in an August 2016 federal court judgment to have received more than $900,000 from filing false claims for funeral services against more than 100 consumers who bought “preneed policies” with a company.

    Comments

    comments

    Tyler Barker

    Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Read More

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    Advertisement

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives