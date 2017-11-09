    •
    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home Sports Gabby Lupardus Signs With Youngstown State
    SportsSports News

    Gabby Lupardus Signs With Youngstown State

    Matt DigbyBy Nov 09, 2017, 00:37 am

    1
    0
    Advertisement

    New Richmond, WV (WOAY) – Wyoming East senior Gabby Lupardus signed her letter of intent Wednesday to continue her basketball career at Youngstown State University.

    Lupardus had made a verbal commitment to the Lady Penguins back in January, saying it was a great fit for her both academically and athletically. She plans to major in physical therapy.

    Lupardus is a two-time selection to the Class AA girls basketball all-state first team, and was WOAY’s Girls Basketball Player of the Year in 2016 after leading the Lady Warriors to a state championship. She missed last season with an injury, and says the team is eager to begin its season.

    Wyoming East opens the 2017-18 season December 6 against River View.

    Comments

    comments

    Matt Digby

    Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    Advertisement

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives