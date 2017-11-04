Fayetteville, WV (WOAY) – Here’s a look at highlights from our game of the week: Summers County vs. Fayetteville
SportsSports News
Game of the Week: Summers County @ Fayetteville
By Paloma VillicanaNov 04, 2017, 00:23 am24
Previous PostWeek 11 High School Football Scoreboard Next PostVIDEO: Pocahontas County @ Shady Spring (Week 11)
Paloma Villicana
Paloma Villicana is a bilingual sports anchor and reporter for ABC WOAY-TV in West Virginia. She reports on local, collegiate, and professional sports during the week. Read More