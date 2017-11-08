United Way’s annual ‘Wonderland of Trees’ now on display at Crossroads

Advertisement



BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- Believe it or not, decorated Christmas trees are already on display, and it’s all for a great cause!

The 9th Annual Wonderland of Trees event sponsored by United Way of Southern West Virginia kicked off today.

Shoppers are invited to the Crossroads Mall to see decorated trees adorned by local businesses and non-profits and vote for their favorite tree for the People’s Choice award. The cost to vote is $1 and shoppers will also be entered into a drawing to win free prizes.

“It culminates on Friday, November 17th, and we have a live auction at 6:00 pm. Folks can come out and bid on their favorite tree and it’s really exciting. Some of the trees go for $1,000 to $1,500. Anything that goes over $1,000, we wrap it up and we deliver it to the person,” said Michelle Rotallini, Executive Director of Southern West Virginia.

“People buy trees for all different kinds of reasons. People buy them for their homes because they don’t want to put any thought into decorating themselves. They just want to buy a pre-decorated tree. Some people buy them to donate back to a business or to a church or to a family in need,” said Rotallini.

All the proceeds, including trees that are donated back to United Way, help families celebrate Christmas!

