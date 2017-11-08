Golden Corral’s Military Appreciation Monday Where Veterans Eat FREE

Advertisement



With Veterans Day coming up this weekend, we want to make sure that those who have served our country will continue being rewarded for it!

It has become popular over the last few years for restaurants to offer free meals on Veterans Day, but Golden Corral will be offering the free meal on Monday for its Annual Golden Corral Military Appreciation Monday event.

This is the 16th consecutive year that Golden Corral has provided a free meal for veterans nationwide. Our local Golden Corral in Beckley will be hosting this event on Monday, November 13th from 5pm to 9pm.

Military Appreciation Monday is offered to anyone who has served in the U.S. Military including retirees, veterans, active duty, national guard or reserves.

