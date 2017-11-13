    •
    Good news guys; Sex rarely causes hearts to stop, research says

    Scott PickeyBy Nov 13, 2017, 10:05 am

    (BY: SUSAN SCUTTI, CNN) – It’s a familiar scene in TV melodramas: Mid-intercourse, an older man collapses, clutching his heart. Yet sex and sudden cardiac arrest rarely happen together, according to preliminary research presented Sunday at the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions 2017.

    Sudden cardiac arrest is a short circuit that occurs in the heart’s electrical system, causing it to stop beating suddenly.
    “On average in the US, only 10% or less actually survive a cardiac arrest,” said Dr. Sumeet Chugh, senior author of the study and a professor of medicine at Cedars-Sinai Heart Institute in Los Angeles.

