Gov. Justice marks Veterans Day weekend at Appalachian Bible College

Mount Hope, WV (NEWS RELEASE) – Appalachian Bible College announces that West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is scheduled to participate in a special patriotic service.

God and Country Day, honoring our nation and veterans, will be held in Anderson Hall on Friday, November 10, at 11:00 AM.

The public is invited to attend. Anderson Hall is the first building on the right after entering the campus from Robert C. Byrd Drive in Bradley.

As West Virginia’s only accredited Bible college, Appalachian Bible College has been training men and women to serve in church-related ministries since 1950. ABC offers Bible Certificate, Associate of Arts, Bachelor of Arts, and Master of Arts programs, including online courses. The 150-acre campus is located north of Beckley, WV. Learn more at ABC.edu.

