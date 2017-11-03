    • WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home NewsWatch Local News Gov. Justice marks Veterans Day weekend at Appalachian Bible College
    Local NewsTop Stories

    Gov. Justice marks Veterans Day weekend at Appalachian Bible College

    Scott PickeyBy Nov 03, 2017, 11:25 am

    11
    0
    Advertisement

    Mount Hope, WV (NEWS RELEASE) – Appalachian Bible College announces that West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is scheduled to participate in a special patriotic service.

    God and Country Day, honoring our nation and veterans, will be held in Anderson Hall on Friday, November 10, at 11:00 AM.

    The public is invited to attend. Anderson Hall is the first building on the right after entering the campus from Robert C. Byrd Drive in Bradley.

    As West Virginia’s only accredited Bible college, Appalachian Bible College has been training men and women to serve in church-related ministries since 1950. ABC offers Bible Certificate, Associate of Arts, Bachelor of Arts, and Master of Arts programs, including online courses. The 150-acre campus is located north of Beckley, WV. Learn more at ABC.edu.

    Comments

    comments

    Previous PostLove Canal expert coming to help toxic Minden
    Scott Pickey

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives