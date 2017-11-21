Governor enacts new rules for Lee statue rallies

Advertisement



RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s administration has enacted rules for political rallies at Richmond’s Robert E. Lee statue that limit crowd size and ban guns.

McAuliffe announced the new emergency regulations Monday. They were recommended by a state task force formed in response to deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville earlier this year.

The regulations create a new permitting process for groups planning to rally at the Lee statue and cut the maximum crowd size from 5,000 to 500. Guns would be banned at permitted events.

The rules also require permits for events expected to draw 10 participants or more.

The emergency regulations will be in effect for 18 months before the state finalizes them, according to the governor’s office.

