The Greenbrier Valley Theatre and the WVJO are hosting a Veterans Day Concert on Monday, November 13 from 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm in recognition of those who have and continue to serve our country.

Tickets will be $16 for general admission, $13 for senior admission tickets (60+) and $11 for children and student tickets.

However, tickets will be FREE for veterans and active duty military!

For more information, visit https://www.gvtheatre.org/

