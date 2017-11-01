    • WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Halloween- A Year After the Rainelle Floods

    Daniella HankeyBy Oct 31, 2017, 22:16 pm

    Last year, floods and debris left the town of Rainelle forced to cancel festivities associated with Halloween.

     

    “We canceled last year due to the dangerous situations, broken glass, nails and all this stuff and with construction and clean up,” said Andy Pendleton, Mayor of Rainelle.

     

    This year children, families and residents were able to chose between going door to door dressed in their favorite costume or to Town Hall to celebrate Halloween.

     

     

    Many residents of Rainelle were thrilled to be out this year and attend the 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat event held at Town Hall.

     

    “It’s great to see all the kids out here decorated in their costumes and just having fun.   It’s definitely a stress relief to see them out enjoying themselves this year as opposed to last year when everything was really tense,” said Cari Harper and her father Brian O’Dell.

     

    One family that was affected by the floods came out to take part  in the Halloween festivities.

     

    “I know why they cancelled it last year because it was a little bit dangerous with the debris, but we are super excited to get back out and actually do some door to door trick or treating,” said Natasha Orndeorff, resident of Rainelle.

     

    While last year brought floods and devastation, this year brought smiles, costumes and lots of candy.

     

    “I’m glad everyone’s happy.  I’m excited the weather is good for us.  I’m excited it’s another year gone by that we’ve improved this much. We still have a long way to go, but I don’t want people to forget about Rainelle,” said Mayor Pendleton.

     

     

    Daniella Hankey

    Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at [email protected]

