High School Volleyball Update – November 2

WOAY – Woodrow Wilson volleyball rallied to win Class AAA Region 3 Section 2 on Thursday, as they won the final three games to two against Greenbrier East.

The Lady Flying Eagles won their semifinal against Riverside in straight games, while the Lady Spartans beat Princeton three games to one. Greenbrier East won the first two games of the championship match before Beckley’s rally.

Also winning a sectional title Thursday was Independence, as they won 3-0 against Liberty. The two had met Wednesday in a winner’s bracket matchup Wednesday, with the Lady Patriots winning. Liberty then won against Oak Hill to advance to the championship round. With James Monroe winning Section 2 against Shady Spring on Wednesday, the Lady Mavs will play Liberty in the regional semifinals, while the Lady Patriots and Lady Tigers face each other.

In Class A Region 3 Section 2, Greater Beckley Christian won the championship match 3-1 against Greenbrier West. The Lady Cavaliers won on Wednesday to set up a winner-take-all championship match, with the teams splitting the first two games, before the Lady Crusaders took games three & four. Greater Beckley will play Fayetteville in regionals, while Greenbrier West will face Charleston Catholic.

