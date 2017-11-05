Morgantown, WV (WOAY) – The Mountaineers upset #14 Iowa State at home tonight 20-16. WVU improves to 6-3 and are now bowl eligible. The Mountaineers play on the road next Saturday, November 11th at Kansas State. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m
Highlights: #14 Iowa State @ WVU
By Paloma VillicanaNov 05, 2017, 01:19 am9
