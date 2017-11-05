    • WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home Sports Highlights: #14 Iowa State @ WVU
    SportsSports NewsWVU

    Highlights: #14 Iowa State @ WVU

    Paloma VillicanaBy Nov 05, 2017, 01:19 am

    9
    0
    Advertisement

    Morgantown, WV (WOAY) – The Mountaineers upset #14 Iowa State at home tonight 20-16. WVU improves to 6-3 and are now bowl eligible. The Mountaineers play on the road next Saturday, November 11th at Kansas State. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m

    Comments

    comments

    Paloma Villicana

    Paloma Villicana is a bilingual sports anchor and reporter for ABC WOAY-TV in West Virginia. She reports on local, collegiate, and professional sports during the week. Read More

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    Advertisement

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives