    WOAY-TV
    Highlights: Class A First Round Playoffs #14 Fayetteville @ #3 Midland Trail
    Highlights: Class A First Round Playoffs #14 Fayetteville @ #3 Midland Trail

    By Nov 12, 2017, 00:17 am

    Hico, WV (WOAY) – #3 Midland Trail defeated #14 Fayetteville at home this afternoon 35- 7. The Patriots will host Summers County in the quarterfinals next week. Pirates finish their season 6-5.

    Paloma Villicana

    Paloma Villicana

