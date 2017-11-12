Hico, WV (WOAY) – #3 Midland Trail defeated #14 Fayetteville at home this afternoon 35- 7. The Patriots will host Summers County in the quarterfinals next week. Pirates finish their season 6-5.
SportsSports News
Highlights: Class A First Round Playoffs #14 Fayetteville @ #3 Midland Trail
By Paloma VillicanaNov 12, 2017, 00:17 am2
Paloma Villicana
Paloma Villicana is a bilingual sports anchor and reporter for ABC WOAY-TV in West Virginia. She reports on local, collegiate, and professional sports during the week. Read More