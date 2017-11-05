Athens, WV (WOAY) – Fairmont State shut out Concord 35-0. The Mountain Lions are now 2-8 this season. Concord will play Urbana on the road next weekend Saturday, November 11th. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m
Highlights: Fairmont State @ Concord
By Paloma Villicana Nov 05, 2017
Paloma Villicana
