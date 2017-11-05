    • WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home Sports Highlights: Fairmont State @ Concord
    SportsSports News

    Highlights: Fairmont State @ Concord

    Paloma VillicanaBy Nov 05, 2017, 01:14 am

    6
    0
    Advertisement

    Athens, WV (WOAY) – Fairmont State shut out Concord 35-0. The Mountain Lions are now 2-8 this season. Concord will play Urbana on the road next weekend Saturday, November 11th. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m

    Comments

    comments

    Previous PostHighlights: #14 Iowa State @ WVU
    Paloma Villicana

    Paloma Villicana is a bilingual sports anchor and reporter for ABC WOAY-TV in West Virginia. She reports on local, collegiate, and professional sports during the week. Read More

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    Advertisement

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives