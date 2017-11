Advertisement



HINTON— Hinton Fire Department says one their firefighters has passed away.

“It’s with a heavy heart we announce the passing of Hinton Fire Dept Station 21, Engineer Josh Dawson. EOW 11/06/2017. Josh was a friend to everyone who knew him and a great friend to HPD. He will be missed greatly. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family. Rest easy hero, we’ll hold the line from here.”

