Historical performance at Fayette Courthouse re-creates trial of Hawks Nest Tunnel Tragedy

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (NEWS RELEASE) – Murder and Merriment presents an historical theatrical presentation and re-creation of the infamous 1933 trial covering the Hawks Nest Tunnel Tragedy at the Fayette County Courthouse this Saturday at 6:30 pm.

“Trial for the Living Dead,” was written by WV author, George R. Snider III. The show was first presented on September 26-27, 2014 at Hawks Nest State Park Lodge.

“Trial for the Living Dead” is inspired by the historic events surrounded by greed, tragedy, and murder. Drilled through three miles of solid rock, the Hawks Nest Tunnel in Fayette County, WV is a major hydroelectric water diversion tunnel.

This engineering accomplishment was constructed between 1930 and 1932, and employed almost 5,000 workers, consisting of local men and a mass of migrant workers, most of which were southern blacks.

The tunnel was created to generate power for Union Carbide’s electro-metallurgical plant in nearby Alloy. At the time, it became the largest construction project undertaken in West Virginia history. Tragically, it became the site of one of the worst industrial calamities in the history of the United States.

Various books and documentary films have been created detailing the events and people associated with the Hawk’s Nest Tunnel. This is the first time that a dramatic theatrical presentation has been produced about the event.

For tickets, call (304) 574-4290. Tickets range from $15 to $50.

