    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    History Comes Alive at Canyon Rim Visitor Center

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 16, 2017, 21:07 pm

    GLEN JEAN — Celebrate heritage Thanksgiving weekend with a step back in time at a
    special living history program at Canyon Rim Visitor Center in New River Gorge National River on
    November 25 from 2:00 to 3:00 pm.

    Sacagawea, the young Native American woman who accompanied
    Lewis and Clark on their arduous journey west in 1805, has inspired countless enduring myths and
    legends. Hear her remarkable story by West Virginia Humanities Council History Alive presenter Mary
    Daily at Canyon Rim Visitor Center in Lansing, West Virginia.

    For more information about this program call 304-574-2115.

    Find out more about area heritage and the
    park at www.nps.gov/neri. You can also find updates on the New River Gorge National River’s
    Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/newrivergorgenps or follow us on Twitter at
    https://Twitter.com/NewRiverNPS.

    Photo caption: Sacagawea © Mary Daily

