    WOAY-TV
    House Fire Breaks Out In Raleigh County

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 22, 2017, 10:29 am

    SPRAGUE, WV (WOAY)- Raleigh County Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a structure fire early this morning.

    Dispatchers say the call came in around 3am on Angel Rift Road. No injuries were reported.

    Beaver, Bradley and Mabscott fire departments responded to the scene.

    Tyler Barker

