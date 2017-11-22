FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
House Fire Breaks Out In Raleigh County
By Tyler BarkerNov 22, 2017, 10:29 am
10
SPRAGUE, WV (WOAY)- Raleigh County Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a structure fire early this morning.
Dispatchers say the call came in around 3am on Angel Rift Road. No injuries were reported.
Beaver, Bradley and Mabscott fire departments responded to the scene.
Related
Comments
comments
Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.
Read More