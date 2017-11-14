House OKs bill slightly cutting former presidents’ pensions

    •
    WASHINGTON (AP) – Former presidents get lucrative book deals and high-paid speaking gigs. So there’s no need for taxpayers to support them as they did in the past.

    The House on Monday backed legislation slightly reducing the pension of former presidents and capping how much they can bill taxpayers for office expenses and staff. The measure passed by voice vote.

    Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., the bill’s sponsor, says the lifestyle of former presidents means taxpayers can pay less.

    Similar legislation passed in the last Congress, but President Barack Obama vetoed it, saying it didn’t provide enough transition time for compliance.

    The measure sets the pension for former presidents at $200,000 annually. It sets the office allowance at $500,000, but that amount shrinks in ensuing years.

