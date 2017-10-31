How You Can Raise Awareness for Breast Cancer All Year

Advertisement



As the swarms of pink leave the store shelves, for many the reason for ribbons and various events will soon be forgotten. But for the 3.3 million breast cancer survivors, everyday and every month is breast cancer awareness month.

So what can you do to raise awareness for breast cancer all year long. first, you can volunteer. Organizations like the American Cancer Society, Susan G. Komen, and the National Breast Cancer Foundation hold events in communities across the country and always need volunteers. If you don’t have the time to give, then maybe you can give money instead. Cancer organizations use funds for many different things. From helping patients pay for treatments they can’t afford, to looking for a cure. You can even start a fundraiser. The national breast cancer foundation lets you raise money within your community. Your fundraiser will provide women with education about their breast health, free resources and screenings, and more.

These are just a few of the ways that you can keep breast cancer awareness in the spotlight all year long, not just during the month of October.

