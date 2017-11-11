HS Volleyball State Tournament Update

Advertisement



Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Four schools represented Southern West Virginia on the first day of the state volleyball tournament in Charleston. Shady Spring and Greenbrier West both took part in the morning session, but lost close quarterfinal matchups. The afternoon session saw Greater Beckley & James Monroe each advance to the semifinals, but the Lady Crusaders and Lady Mavs both fall in the last four.

Full results from Friday:

QUARTERFINALS

Bridgeport def. Shady Spring 3-0

East Hardy def. Greenbrier West 3-0

Greater Beckley Christian def. Moorefield 3-0

James Monroe def. Robert C. Byrd 3-2

SEMIFINALS

Wirt County def. Greater Beckley Christian 3-0

Winfield def. James Monroe 3-1

