    WOAY-TV
    HS Volleyball State Tournament Update
    HS Volleyball State Tournament Update

    Matt DigbyBy Nov 11, 2017, 00:19 am

    Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Four schools represented Southern West Virginia on the first day of the state volleyball tournament in Charleston. Shady Spring and Greenbrier West both took part in the morning session, but lost close quarterfinal matchups. The afternoon session saw Greater Beckley & James Monroe each advance to the semifinals, but the Lady Crusaders and Lady Mavs both fall in the last four.

    Full results from Friday:

    QUARTERFINALS

    Bridgeport def. Shady Spring 3-0

    East Hardy def. Greenbrier West 3-0

    Greater Beckley Christian def. Moorefield 3-0

    James Monroe def. Robert C. Byrd 3-2

    SEMIFINALS

    Wirt County def. Greater Beckley Christian 3-0

    Winfield def. James Monroe 3-1

    Matt Digby

