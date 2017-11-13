    •
    Hundreds in Hollywood march against sexual harassment

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 12, 2017, 19:47 pm

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Harvey Weinstein accuser Lauren Sivan and Oscar-winning producer Cathy Schulman are among the hundreds of women, men and children who gathered in the heart of Hollywood on Sunday afternoon for a pair of dual marches protesting sexual harassment.

    The Take Back the Workplace March and the #MeToo Survivors March joined forces on Sunset Boulevard chanting sing-songy phrases like “Harvey Weinstein is a joke, women workers just got woke,” to “Not in pots, not in plants, keep your junk inside your pants.”

    Schulman, who presides over the advocacy group Women in Film, told the crowd that the sexual harassment problem can’t be fixed by just weeding out sex criminals. Women, she said, have to be protected from prejudice and abuse. She encouraged diversifying workplaces and reforming human resources.

    Tyler Barker

