Hundreds of Soccer Fans in Beckley This Weekend for the WVSSAC Tournament

Soccer fans from all over West Virginia are in Beckley this weekend as 16 teams compete for the WVSSAC State Championship titles.

“Oh… every high school soccer player dreams about being here at the state tournament. We have a first class facility that the YMCA hosts the tournament with, and then all of these teams are young, professional athletes. You can hear the crowd! So everybody comes and is so passionate about the game,” Lenny Keaveny, the

Boys Soccer Coach for Oak Hill, told us.

And even for those teams that lost throughout the first day, this weekend is something they look forward to every year.

“It’s always fun to come down to Beckley and get pumped up for the game! I think that was the best part of it,” said Hannah Floyd, a

Fairmont soccer player.

With this tournament bringing the best soccer teams from around the state to one city, Beckley will definitely be benefiting from this event in multiple ways.

“It’s important for this area because it brings in the tourist dollars in a time where it’s kind of a dead period for tourism,” Dave Laraba, the

Tournament Operations Director, explained.

The tournament will end on Saturday when all four division championship games will be played.

Rain or shine, hundreds of fans have come out to the YMCA Soccer Complex to cheer on their favorite team in the state this Friday and Saturday!

