Is Little Debbie getting rid of your favorite treat?

Is Little Debbie looking to get rid of one of their most popular treats?

A tweet the snack company posted Thursday seems to suggest it’s true.

The tweet said “Which one?” and then included a photo of four classic sweet snacks that said “one gottta go forever.”

It’s not clear if one of these snacks is really going to be discontinued, but many people are raging on social media at the thought of it.

Little Debbie then tweeted a short time later saying, “We didn’t say it would be easy. #OneGottaGo.”

People have been responding which snack they said should go, but Little Debbie did respond to one “clever response” suggesting to get rid of “the one that gets stale the fastest.”

