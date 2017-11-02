Jenkins: Tax plan will “unleash West Virginia’s economic potential”

Advertisement



WASHINGTON (NEWS RELEASE) – U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins (R-W.Va.) issued the following statement today after House Republicans unveiled the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, landmark tax reform legislation:

“President Trump has made tax reform one of his top priorities, and for good reason. Our current tax code costs us jobs, keeps money out of people’s pockets, and holds back our small businesses. Many West Virginians are struggling after our state’s economic downturn, and they deserve to keep more of what they earn.

“Under our tax cuts plan, we’ll unleash West Virginia’s economic potential, create jobs, and put more money back into the pockets of hardworking West Virginians. We will simplify the tax code so many families can file their taxes on just a postcard. I hope the House and the Senate will pass tax cuts and tax simplification quickly to help West Virginia’s families and small businesses.”

