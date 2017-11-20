Justices admonish Summersville attorney for not disclosing sexual relationship with client

CHARLESTON, WV (BY: CHRIS DICKERSON, WEST VIRGINIA RECORD) – The state Supreme Court has admonished a Nicholas County attorney for not immediately disclosing a sexual relationship with a client.
The Chief Justice, however, thinks the majority of the court should have been harsher with its punishment of Sarah Campbell of Summersville, who works as a public defender.
According to court filings, Campbell had a relationship with a man only identified as Mr. H since both were in junior high school in 2002. The on-and-off relationship continued after she was admitted to the State Bar in October 2013. The relationship ended in December 2013.
In April 2014, Campbell was appointed to defend Mr. H in a child abuse and neglect case. Campbell advised him at least twice that he could request a different public defender because of their past, but he declined. After four months of being represented by Campbell, Mr. H. told her that he loved her.