    • WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home NewsWatch Local News Kanawha Co. Deputies Searching for Two Men after Burglary
    Local NewsNewsWatchStateTop Stories

    Kanawha Co. Deputies Searching for Two Men after Burglary

    Rebecca FernandezBy Nov 04, 2017, 16:34 pm

    22
    0
    Advertisement

    CHARLESTON, WV (WCHS/WVAH) — Kanawha County deputies are searching for two men who they said stole a large amount of money from a Cross Lanes gas station.

    At about 9 a.m. Saturday, deputies said two men stole a large amount of money from the Cross Lanes GoMart.

    According to a news release, one man distracted the clerk while the other man went into the office and stole the money.

    No weapons were displayed, according to the release.

    Deputies said the two men left the GoMart in a black Chevrolet sedan.

    Anyone with information should call deputies at 304-357-0169 or submit a tip online or by email.

    This slideshow requires JavaScript.

    Comments

    comments

    Previous PostGreenbrier Valley Theatre and WVJO's Veterans Day Concert
    Rebecca Fernandez

    Rebecca Fernandez joined Newswatch as a Reporter in February, and was quickly promoted to Weekend Anchor! She has come all the way from Miami, Florida to pursue her on-air career in Southern West Virginia! Before joining WOAY, she was a Producer at Univision News Network. Read More

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives