Kanawha Co. Deputies Searching for Two Men after Burglary

Kanawha County deputies are searching for two men who they said stole a large amount of money from a Cross Lanes gas station.

At about 9 a.m. Saturday, deputies said two men stole a large amount of money from the Cross Lanes GoMart.

According to a news release, one man distracted the clerk while the other man went into the office and stole the money.

No weapons were displayed, according to the release.

Deputies said the two men left the GoMart in a black Chevrolet sedan.

Anyone with information should call deputies at 304-357-0169 or submit a tip online or by email.

