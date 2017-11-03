Kevin Spacey faces new harassment allegations

Advertisement



WASHINGTON– CNN is reporting that eight current or former “House of Cards” workers claim that Kevin Spacey made the production a “toxic” workplace and one ex-employee alleges the actor sexually assaulted him.

The workers’ identities were withheld from Thursday’s report because they fear professional fallout, the cable news channel said.

Among them is a former production assistant who alleged that Spacey assaulted him during one of the Netflix show’s early seasons, and CNN reported that all of the people described Spacey’s behavior as predatory.

The report accuses Spacey of allegedly targeted staffers who were typically young and male with nonconsensual touching and crude comments.

Netflix and Spacey’s publicist didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. Production of “House of Cards” was previously suspended.

The fallout stems from last weekend’s BuzzFeed News report in which actor Anthony Rapp said that Spacey attempted to seduce him in 1986, when Rapp was 14.

Spacey apologized earlier this week for the incident but said he didn’t recall what might have been “drunken behavior.” In a statement Wednesday, Spacey’s publicist said he’s seeking unspecified treatment.

