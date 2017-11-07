Kroger Employees Ratified A New Union Contract, Including Stores In West Virginia

Advertisement



West Virginia (News Release)- The Kroger Co. Mid-Atlantic division associates working at Kroger stores in West Virginia and surrounding area have ratified a new labor agreement with UFCW Local 400.

“We are pleased to reach an agreement that is good for our associates. This new contract provides good pay increases, affordable health care and financial support from the company to our associates’ pension fund to support their retirement,” said Jerry Clontz, president of Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic division. “This agreement comes after thoughtful and productive work by both the company and union bargaining committees. I want to thank our associates for supporting this agreement and for the excellent service they provide to our customers every day.”

The agreement covers 4,200 associates working at 39 stores. (It includes 34 stores in West Virginia, three in Ohio and two in Kentucky.)

About Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division:

The Mid-Atlantic Division operates 122 stores, 119 pharmacies and 93 fuel centers in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky and Ohio. Headquartered in Roanoke, the Mid-Atlantic Division is dedicated to making a difference in the communities it serves by supporting hunger relief, women's health, our troops and their families, and local schools and grassroots organizations.

