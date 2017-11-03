Lawsuit over college president search filed in wrong court

Advertisement



MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia’s high court says a lawsuit over Fairmont State University’s search for a new president was filed in the wrong court.

The state Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that a Marion County Circuit Court judge wrongly interpreted state code, which requires all lawsuits against state agencies or officials to be filed in Kanawha County Circuit Court.

News outlets report that the ruling overturns a Marion County judge’s decision to keep the lawsuit in the county.

Professors Galen Hansen and Albert Magro said the university Board of Governors violated the state Open Meetings Act by conducting secret meetings related to the search.

Board members have named Mirta Martin as the next president.

Following the ruling, Hansen told The Charleston Gazette-Mail that he planned to file the lawsuit in Kanawha County.

Related

Comments

comments