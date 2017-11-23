Lewisburg Celebrates The Holidays with First Fridays After Five Friday, December 1st, 2017

Advertisement



LEWISBURG- Downtown Lewisburg celebrates the holidays with First Fridays after Five on Friday, December 1st! Join the fun … free horse drawn carriage rides, live music, art events, gourmet tastings, refreshments, Santa visit and more! First Friday events are all free to the public from 5pm to 8pm. Everyone is welcome!

To start off, bring the family to the downtown Lewisburg Branch of Premier Bank for a visit with Santa Claus from 3pm to 5pm. 1085 Washington Street East, 647-3216.

Then, The Shops & Restaurants of Downtown Lewisburg are excited to offer free horse drawn carriage rides from 5pm to 7pm along festive main street, filled with holiday lights & decorations. Catch your ride in front of City Hall and enjoy!

WV Fine Artisans’ featured artist of the month is Alan Anderson. Stop by to see his elegant jewelry! Not only does he create lovely floral bouquets, but he also makes stunning Christmas trees that are available as pieces of art or as beautiful ornaments to grace your tree this Christmas season! Enjoy some hot apple cider and a snack or two while you watch Alan at work. 1042 Washington Street East, 667-0320.

The Greenbrier County Convention and Visitors Bureau celebrates the season as they partner with Greenbrier County Schools to present student artwork and holiday–themed musical presentations. Original art created by Greenbrier County’s middle and high school visual art students will be featured in the CVB gallery from First Fridays through January. Enjoy the musical talents of the Eastern Greenbrier Middle School Choir performing at 5:30pm, followed by the Western Greenbrier Middle School Choir at6:00pm. The Greenbrier East High School Choir will close out the musical program at 6:30pm. Stop by the Visitors Center and support these local students as they “Share the Gift of Our Talents.” 905 Washington Street West, 645-1000.

Lee Street Studios, located in the old Lee Street School building at 232 Lee Street, North, will be offering complimentary refreshments and entertainment, while you peruse the amazing and varied collection of artwork. We have paintings, print work, pin & ink drawings, fiber arts, ceramics, sculpture, hand crafted lamps, and photography. Stop by for this unique event! 232 Lee Street North, 410-200-1562.

Guest Wine Enthusiast & Expert Jim Caldwell is sharing his knowledge about fabulous Holiday Wines at Bella Gourmet! There will be a few wines to sample alongside wonderful chocolates, cheeses & gourmet goodies! Bring on the Cheer! 1017 Washington Street East, 520-4921.

Stop in Love Child to fill out a special letter to Santa with your child! Enjoy refreshments while your little one makes their wish list. 933 Washington Street West, 520-4934.

Wolf Creek hosts their annual wish list party! They will also host a trunk show featuring local artist Elizabeth McDowell and her jewelry line Charlie’s Market! 967 Washington Street West, 645-5270.

Plants Etc presents Herding Cats. 846 Jefferson Street South, 645-6910.

To close out your evening, visit Asylum for a performance by Ramble on Brothers from 9pm to Midnight and explore the December cocktail list! 399 Randolph Street East, 681-318-3515.

As you stroll around town, pop in to some of your favorite restaurants, bars and shops. Over 25 places will be open until 8pm or later!

First Fridays after 5 takes place all year long, except January, in downtown Lewisburg with shops, galleries and restaurants in downtown Lewisburg open until 8pm serving complimentary refreshments and entertainment, sponsored by City National Bank. Downtown Lewisburg, America’s Coolest Small Town, is just 1 mile south of I-64 via exit 169. The town center is located at Washington Street (I-60) and Jefferson Street (Rt. 219). For more information go to www.downtownlewisburg.com or become a fan on FaceBook atwww.facebook.com/lewisburgwv or call 304-645-4333.

