Lewisburg GVT Hosts A One-Night Event to Honor Our Veterans

LEWISBURG— Greenbrier Valley Theatre, in partnership with the West Virginia Jazz Orchestra, will be holding a Veterans Day Concert on Monday, November 13 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $16 for general admission, $13 for seniors and $10 for children/students. Veterans and active duty military will be admitted free of charge. For tickets or more information, call GVT’s Box Office at 304-645-3838 or visit www.gvtheatre.org.

This one-night concert will honor and remember those individuals who have given so much to our country.

The concert will feature patriotic songs and favorite jazz standards, along with a slideshow of local veterans from every generation.

This program is presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Division of Culture & History, and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.

About Greenbrier Valley Theatre:

Located in beautiful, historic downtown Lewisburg, “America’s Coolest Small Town,” Greenbrier Valley Theatre, The State Professional Theatre of West Virginia, is committed to its mission statement to create live, professional quality theatre in West Virginia and, through theatre, to enlighten, enrich, and enliven the life of our region.

Throughout each year, GVT produces first-class theatrical productions featuring professional actors. Additionally, Greenbrier Valley Theatre offers a successful after-school drama program, a summer camp for children and teens, literary readings, live simulcasts of the Metropolitan Opera, special events and musical performances, art appreciation activities, lectures, discussions and workshops.

