    Local chapter of Big Brothers, Big Sisters shut down today

    Rebecca FernandezBy Nov 01, 2017, 17:27 pm

    BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The doors are now closed at this local Big Brothers Big Sisters chapter that has helped underprivileged children in Raleigh County for years.

    This comes after many of their donors pulled their funding, earlier this month, because the organization held an LGBTQ awareness training program.

    “We tried to address their concerns, and build in that dialogue….that did not happen. They were not willing to have a conversation with us about it,” Sara McDowell, the Executive Director for Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Central West Virginia, told us.

    Although this Raleigh County office is now closed, the 34 children that are already enrolled will not be pulled from the program.

    However, no new children in the area will be allowed to join until the necessary funding is raised.

    “You know, one in three kids don’t have the caring support of a positive role model. So that’s our job. That’s what we really want to do. Absolutely, as soon as we can get this funding restored, we’re going to make sure that the children who want to participate, and the mentors who want to participate, can do so,” said McDowell.

    Rebecca Fernandez

