THE BUILDING OCCUPIED BY PARTY KING HAS BEEN SEIZED BY STATE TAX COLLECTORS.
THE LOCAL BUSINESS SPECIALIZED IN PARTY SUPPLIES AND SPECIAL EVENTS.
A SIGN ON THE DOOR REVEALS THE SEIZURE TOOK PLACE THURSDAY NOVEMBER 2, 2017.
THE COMPANY RENTED TABLES, CHAIRS, AND TENTS FOR WEDDING EVENTS.
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
Local Company Seized by State Tax Collectors
By Jonathan ChanceNov 06, 2017, 17:48 pm3
THE BUILDING OCCUPIED BY PARTY KING HAS BEEN SEIZED BY STATE TAX COLLECTORS.
Previous PostFree Netflix Documentary "Heroin(e)" Screening Wednesday Night in Fayetteville Next PostCoach Huggins get 4-year contract extension
Jonathan Chance
Jonathan Chance grew up in Birmingham, AL where he experienced many different types of weather. The storm that is remembered more than any other is the 2011 Super Outbreak. The tornadoes passed within 20 miles of his home and affected the lives of many people around hime. Read More