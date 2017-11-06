    • WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Local Company Seized by State Tax Collectors

    Jonathan ChanceBy Nov 06, 2017, 17:48 pm

    THE BUILDING OCCUPIED BY PARTY KING HAS BEEN SEIZED BY STATE TAX COLLECTORS.
    THE LOCAL BUSINESS SPECIALIZED IN PARTY SUPPLIES AND SPECIAL EVENTS.
    A SIGN ON THE DOOR REVEALS THE SEIZURE TOOK PLACE THURSDAY NOVEMBER 2, 2017.
    THE COMPANY RENTED TABLES, CHAIRS, AND TENTS FOR WEDDING EVENTS.

