Local Salvation Army Needs Your Help This Holiday Season!

A local non-profit is getting ready to begin their annual Christmas campaign at local stores in the community.

The Salvation Army of Beckley is trying to help those who are in need and worried about feeding their families with the bell ringer campaign.

The Salvation Army is still looking for volunteers to assist with the campaign and help our community. The campaign will begin tomorrow at a few select stores in Beckley and will add locations during the holiday season. If you would like to volunteer, please call 304-207-7275.

