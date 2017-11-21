Local Toys for Tots Receives Sizeable Donation

Advertisement



Little General Stores presented Toys for Tots of southern West Virginia with a monetary donation of $5,000 in the 2017 Toys for Tots Drive.

Little General Stores have been a huge supporter of Toys for Tots over the years.

Toys for Tots is a non-profit foundation with over 800 local community organizations across the United States.

The Toys for Tots Mission is to provide underprivileged children with a new unwrapped toy at Christmas and this is a mission that needs your help.

“There are 106 locations which you can see on our website toyfortots.org where you can drop toys. Our mission really is a new unwrapped toy in that box”, said Jay Quesenberry Toys for Tots Coordinator.

If you would like to make a monetary donation you can visit their website or call them directly at (304) 207-0105 in Beckley.

