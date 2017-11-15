Logan County school board fires teacher accused of sending nude photos to students

Advertisement



The Logan County Board of Education voted to fire a Logan High School teacher accused of sending numerous explicit photos to male students over the course of several months.

The board voted Thursday to fire Tracy Miller, the Logan Banner reported.

On Sept. 1, Miller was arrested on three counts of distribution or exhibition of obscene matter to minors after the Logan County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the school’s administration with a concern of the possibility that Miller had sent nude photographs of herself to several male students, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Administrators advised they were made aware of the situation when one of the students disclosed they had pictures of the teacher saved on his phone, the release said.

Sgt. Nick Booth, the school resource officer, interviewed Miller and another student after being informed of the situation by the school’s principal. Miller confessed to her actions and said most of the photos were sent through Snapchat, the release said. She also told police that she did not recall the number of pictures sent and that she had possibly sent them to as many as five different students.

Miller started teaching at Logan High School in January of this year. The initial investigation found that numerous photos were sent to several students over the span of several months.

Miller was arrested and processed at the sheriff’s office and arraigned in Logan County Magistrate Court in front of Magistrate Dwight Williamson. She was released on a personal recognizance bond.

The investigation continues and the sheriff’s office said it is looking for additional students or individuals who may have received inappropriate photos.

