Lord of the Rings series gets multi-season commitment at Amazon

(BY: KRISTIN BRZOZNOWSKI, WORLDSCREEN.com) – Amazon has acquired the global television rights for a The Lord of the Rings TV series, based on the fantasy novels by J.R.R. Tolkien, with a multi-season commitment.

The series adaptation will be produced as an Amazon Prime original by Amazon Studios in cooperation with the Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins and New Line Cinema, a division of Warner Bros. Entertainment. Set in Middle Earth, the TV adaptation will explore new storylines preceding Tolkien’s The Fellowship of the Ring. The deal includes a potential additional spin-off series.

“The Lord of the Rings is a cultural phenomenon that has captured the imagination of generations of fans through literature and the big screen,” said Sharon Tal Yguado, the head of scripted series at Amazon Studios. “We are honored to be working with the Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins and New Line on this exciting collaboration for television and are thrilled to be taking The Lord of the Rings fans on a new epic journey in Middle Earth.”

