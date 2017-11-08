UPDATE: Man Arrested In McDowell County For Stabbing And Killing A Man

    •
    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 08, 2017, 09:19 am

    UPDATE: MCDOWELL COUNTY- On Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at 7:50pm, Trooper Boothe received call of a stabbing in Carswell Hollow from McDowell County 911. Trooper Boothe, along with S/Tpr. LF Lee and McDowell County Deputy Rick Jones responded to the residence of John Thompson and Roy Phillips.

    It was determined that Mr. Phillips, 45, had stabbed Mr. Thompson, 42, at least once in the chest with an approx. 6” dagger and afterwards contacted his landlord instead of 911. Mr. Phillips was secured on scene and Mr. Thompson was transported to the Welch Community Hospital where he was pronounced deceased at 2106 hrs. Alcohol may have been a factor.

    Mr. Phillips admitted to stabbing the victim and was later arrested for 1st Degree Murder. He was remanded to the McDowell County Holding Facility. The next of kin have been notified.

