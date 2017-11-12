Man Arrested on Drug Charges in Oak Hill

Advertisement



(OAK HILL POLICE DEPARTMENT) – On November 11, members of the Oak Hill Police Department, Central West Virginia Drug Task Force, West Virginia State Police and Fayette County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant on a residence in the Hidden Valley area of Oak Hill. The search warrant was obtained after controlled purchases of Heroin and Oxycodone prescription pills were made from Calvin Dion Allen, age 40 from Detroit, Michigan. Officers were able to locate and arrest Mr. Allen at the residence. During the search of the residence, officers found a quantity of Oxycodone prescription pills, Crack Cocaine and Marijuana. Officers arrested Calvin Allen and he was charged with one felony count of Delivery of Heroin and one felony count of Delivery of Oxycodone. He was transported to Southern Regional Jail to wait arraignment by a Fayette County Magistrate. Additional charges will be forthcoming.

Related

Comments

comments