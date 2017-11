Advertisement



CHESAPEAKE, WV (WCHS/WVAH) — Police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed in Chesapeake early Wednesday morning.

This happened on 137th Street.

When police arrived, they found the man with a knife still in his abdomen.

He was taken to the hospital. No word on his condition right now.

Police said the man was able to give a description of his attacker.

Police were searching the area for a second weapon.

There were some items stolen that had been posted for sale online, police said.

