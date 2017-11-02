    • WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Man sentenced to 40 years in attack on 81-year-old mother

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 02, 2017, 14:58 pm

    PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) – A West Virginia man charged with his girlfriend in the brutal attack of his 81-year-old mother has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

    News outlets report 44-year-old Wayne W. Hartley received the maximum sentence Wednesday. He pleaded guilty in September to first-degree robbery.

    Hartley and 41-year-old Angela M. Graham were arrested Jan. 20. Authorities said Graham beat Patricia Hartley with a rolling pin and baseball bat, pushed her down the stairs and cut her wrist. A detective’s report said the couple then left with a stolen debit card and withdrew cash for drugs.

    Defense attorneys William Huffman and Jay Williams asked the court to consider that Hartley didn’t participate in his mother’s beating. Circuit Court Judge William Sadler said Hartley did not intervene.

    Graham pleaded guilty and was sentenced in July.

    photo Courtesy of The Bluefield Daily Telegraph

