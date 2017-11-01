Manafort has 3 passports and a phone registered under fake name

WASHINGTON (BY: KATELYN POLANTZ, CNN) – How rich are Paul Manafort and Rick Gates, and where did they travel?
That question lingered over the pair’s court hearing on Monday after both faced the first indictments from Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.
A new court filing Tuesday showed exactly what Manafort and Gates told banks and investigators about their net worths and travel histories over the past few years.