    • WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home NewsWatch Politics Manafort has 3 passports and a phone registered under fake name
    PoliticsTop Stories

    Manafort has 3 passports and a phone registered under fake name

    Scott PickeyBy Nov 01, 2017, 18:48 pm

    41
    0
    Advertisement

    WASHINGTON (BY: KATELYN POLANTZ, CNN) – How rich are Paul Manafort and Rick Gates, and where did they travel?

    That question lingered over the pair’s court hearing on Monday after both faced the first indictments from Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.
    Because both men appeared to be globe-trotting multi-millionaires and faced charges for serious crimes related to their work abroad, the government said they should be held under house arrest. A judge agreed Monday.
    new court filing Tuesday showed exactly what Manafort and Gates told banks and investigators about their net worths and travel histories over the past few years.

    Comments

    comments

    Previous PostFBI no longer looking for Uzbek man in poster
    Scott Pickey

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    Advertisement

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives