Manchin Announces Service Academy Nominations From West Virginia

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced today that he will nominate 40 West Virginia students from 22 counties to the U.S. Service Academies, which include the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and the Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point.

“It is such an honor to recommend 40 of West Virginia’s brightest young men and women to the U.S. service academies,” Senator Manchin said. “All of our students worked hard to earn these nominations and are determined to serve our country. Many are also striving to carry on their families’ proud military heritage. Today, I join all West Virginians in congratulating these hardworking and committed students, because a nomination to one of our elite service academies will develop these young men and women to become our next generation of military leaders.”

The students are from the following counties: Boone, Clay, Fayette, Gilmer, Greenbrier, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Kanawha, Logan, Marion, Mercer, Monongalia, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, Raleigh, Randolph, Taylor, Wirt and Wood.

Senator Manchin is recommending the following students to the service academies. Students have the opportunity to accept Senator Manchin’s recommendation and final admission is determined by the respective academy.

Air Force Academy

Stephanie Adkison-Sacra Robert C. Byrd High School, Harrison County

Logan Cook Shady Springs High School,

Jocelynn Cooper Sherman High School, Boone County

Rebecca Koscis North Marion High School, Marion County

Dominic Lough Grafton High School, Taylor County

Rocky Pallotta University High School, Monongalia County

Andrew J. Panzarella USAFA Prep, Home of record: Jefferson C0unty

Bryce Turney Jefferson High School, Jefferson County

Zachary Tysor Elkins High School, Randolph County

Cameron Zobrist Greenbrier East High School, Greenbrier County

Military Academy at West Point

Victoria Carson Homeschooled, Home of Record: Nicholas County

Derek Dearth Wheeling Central High School, Ohio County

Holly Edwards Teays Valley Christian School, Putnam County

Ethan Gottlieb Jefferson High School, Jefferson County

Michael Hall Wheeling Central High School, Ohio County

Matthew Martin Riverside High School, Kanawha County

Jordon Nibert Fayetteville High School, Fayette County

Cameron Patterson Hurricane High School, Putnam County

Keith Skaggs Grafton High School, Taylor County

Vaughn Thacker Princeton High School, Mercer County

Naval Academy

Liam Bailey Hurricane High School, Putnam County

Jackson Crouse Jefferson High School, Jefferson County

Tanner Harris Independence High School, Fayette County

Alex Inman Springs Mills High School, Berkeley County

Josephine Laing Wheeling Park High School, Ohio County

Sean Martineau Homeschooled, Home of Record: Jefferson County

Katie Payne Clay County High School, Clay County

Jack Stryker Wheeling Central High School, Ohio County

Trey Toland North Marion High School, Marion County

George Triplett Elkins High School, Randolph County

Merchant Marine Academy

Drew A. Adams Marshall University, Wirt County

Trenton Begley Liberty High School, Raleigh County

Addison Deviese George Washington High School, Jackson County

James Ellis Chapmanville Regional High School, Logan County

Aaron C. Flowers WVU University, Monongalia County

Cameron Kellar Trinity Christian School, Monongalia County

Quentein Lavalle USNA Prep, Home of Record: Jefferson County

Caleb Stutzman Spring Mils High School, Berkeley County

Isaac Waters Parkersburg High School, Wood County

Sada Wright Gilmer County High School, Gilmer County

