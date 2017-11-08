Manchin Announces Service Academy Nominations From West Virginia

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced today that he will nominate 40 West Virginia students from 22 counties to the U.S. Service Academies, which include the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and the Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point.
“It is such an honor to recommend 40 of West Virginia’s brightest young men and women to the U.S. service academies,” Senator Manchin said. “All of our students worked hard to earn these nominations and are determined to serve our country. Many are also striving to carry on their families’ proud military heritage. Today, I join all West Virginians in congratulating these hardworking and committed students, because a nomination to one of our elite service academies will develop these young men and women to become our next generation of military leaders.”
The students are from the following counties: Boone, Clay, Fayette, Gilmer, Greenbrier, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Kanawha, Logan, Marion, Mercer, Monongalia, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, Raleigh, Randolph, Taylor, Wirt and Wood.
Senator Manchin is recommending the following students to the service academies. Students have the opportunity to accept Senator Manchin’s recommendation and final admission is determined by the respective academy.
Air Force Academy
Stephanie Adkison-Sacra Robert C. Byrd High School, Harrison County
Logan Cook Shady Springs High School,
Jocelynn Cooper Sherman High School, Boone County
Rebecca Koscis North Marion High School, Marion County
Dominic Lough Grafton High School, Taylor County
Rocky Pallotta University High School, Monongalia County
Andrew J. Panzarella USAFA Prep, Home of record: Jefferson C0unty
Bryce Turney Jefferson High School, Jefferson County
Zachary Tysor Elkins High School, Randolph County
Cameron Zobrist Greenbrier East High School, Greenbrier County
Military Academy at West Point
Victoria Carson Homeschooled, Home of Record: Nicholas County
Derek Dearth Wheeling Central High School, Ohio County
Holly Edwards Teays Valley Christian School, Putnam County
Ethan Gottlieb Jefferson High School, Jefferson County
Michael Hall Wheeling Central High School, Ohio County
Matthew Martin Riverside High School, Kanawha County
Jordon Nibert Fayetteville High School, Fayette County
Cameron Patterson Hurricane High School, Putnam County
Keith Skaggs Grafton High School, Taylor County
Vaughn Thacker Princeton High School, Mercer County
Naval Academy
Liam Bailey Hurricane High School, Putnam County
Jackson Crouse Jefferson High School, Jefferson County
Tanner Harris Independence High School, Fayette County
Alex Inman Springs Mills High School, Berkeley County
Josephine Laing Wheeling Park High School, Ohio County
Sean Martineau Homeschooled, Home of Record: Jefferson County
Katie Payne Clay County High School, Clay County
Jack Stryker Wheeling Central High School, Ohio County
Trey Toland North Marion High School, Marion County
George Triplett Elkins High School, Randolph County
Merchant Marine Academy
Drew A. Adams Marshall University, Wirt County
Trenton Begley Liberty High School, Raleigh County
Addison Deviese George Washington High School, Jackson County
James Ellis Chapmanville Regional High School, Logan County
Aaron C. Flowers WVU University, Monongalia County
Cameron Kellar Trinity Christian School, Monongalia County
Quentein Lavalle USNA Prep, Home of Record: Jefferson County
Caleb Stutzman Spring Mils High School, Berkeley County
Isaac Waters Parkersburg High School, Wood County
Sada Wright Gilmer County High School, Gilmer County