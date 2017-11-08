    •
    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home NewsWatch Local News Manchin Announces Service Academy Nominations From West Virginia
    Local NewsNewsWatchStateTop Stories

    Manchin Announces Service Academy Nominations From West Virginia

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 08, 2017, 15:50 pm

    4
    0
    Advertisement

    Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced today that he will nominate 40 West Virginia students from 22 counties to the U.S. Service Academies, which include the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and the Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point.

    “It is such an honor to recommend 40 of West Virginia’s brightest young men and women to the U.S. service academies,” Senator Manchin said. “All of our students worked hard to earn these nominations and are determined to serve our country. Many are also striving to carry on their families’ proud military heritage. Today, I join all West Virginians in congratulating these hardworking and committed students, because a nomination to one of our elite service academies will develop these young men and women to become our next generation of military leaders.”

    The students are from the following counties:  Boone, Clay, Fayette, Gilmer, Greenbrier, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Kanawha, Logan, Marion, Mercer, Monongalia, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, Raleigh, Randolph, Taylor, Wirt and Wood.

    Senator Manchin is recommending the following students to the service academies. Students have the opportunity to accept Senator Manchin’s recommendation and final admission is determined by the respective academy.

    Air Force Academy

    Stephanie Adkison-Sacra       Robert C. Byrd High School, Harrison County

    Logan Cook                            Shady Springs High School,

    Jocelynn Cooper                     Sherman High School, Boone County

    Rebecca Koscis                       North Marion High School, Marion County

    Dominic Lough                      Grafton High School, Taylor County

    Rocky Pallotta                        University High School, Monongalia County

    Andrew J. Panzarella              USAFA Prep, Home of record: Jefferson C0unty

    Bryce Turney                          Jefferson High School, Jefferson County

    Zachary Tysor                         Elkins High School, Randolph County

    Cameron Zobrist                     Greenbrier East High School, Greenbrier County

    Military Academy at West Point

    Victoria Carson                       Homeschooled, Home of Record: Nicholas County

    Derek Dearth                          Wheeling Central High School, Ohio County

    Holly Edwards                        Teays Valley Christian School, Putnam County

    Ethan Gottlieb                         Jefferson High School, Jefferson County

    Michael Hall                           Wheeling Central High School, Ohio County

    Matthew Martin                      Riverside High School, Kanawha County

    Jordon Nibert                          Fayetteville High School, Fayette County

    Cameron Patterson                 Hurricane High School, Putnam County

    Keith Skaggs                           Grafton High School, Taylor County

    Vaughn Thacker                     Princeton High School, Mercer County

    Naval Academy

    Liam Bailey                            Hurricane High School, Putnam County

    Jackson Crouse                       Jefferson High School, Jefferson County

    Tanner Harris                          Independence High School, Fayette County

    Alex Inman                             Springs Mills High School, Berkeley County

    Josephine Laing                      Wheeling Park High School, Ohio County

    Sean Martineau                       Homeschooled, Home of Record: Jefferson County

    Katie Payne                             Clay County High School, Clay County

    Jack Stryker                            Wheeling Central High School, Ohio County

    Trey Toland                            North Marion High School, Marion County

    George Triplett                       Elkins High School, Randolph County

    Merchant Marine Academy

    Drew A. Adams                      Marshall University, Wirt County

    Trenton Begley                       Liberty High School, Raleigh County

    Addison Deviese                     George Washington High School, Jackson County

    James Ellis                              Chapmanville Regional High School, Logan County

    Aaron C. Flowers                    WVU University, Monongalia County

    Cameron Kellar                      Trinity Christian School, Monongalia County

    Quentein Lavalle                     USNA Prep, Home of Record: Jefferson County

    Caleb Stutzman                      Spring Mils High School, Berkeley County

    Isaac Waters                           Parkersburg High School, Wood County

    Sada Wright                            Gilmer County High School, Gilmer County

    Comments

    comments

    Previous PostAward-winning Christian Illusionist to Perform at Bluefield College
    Tyler Barker

    Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Read More

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives