Manchin launches reelection website

CHARLESTON, WV (NEWS RELEASE) — Today, Senator Joe Manchin’s campaign launched a new website for the 2018 election. West Virginians can get the latest news from the campaign trail and learn more about the work Joe is doing in the United States Senate for the people of West Virginia.

“Our new website will make it easy and convenient for West Virginians to connect with Joe and be a part of our grassroots campaign,” said Grant Herring, communications director for Manchin’s campaign. “West Virginians can visit www.JoeManchinWV.com today to get involved and keep up with our campaign on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will be using our new website to organize Senator Manchin’s supporters in every corner of West Virginia.”

