Manchin Vows to Return $10,000 Franken Donation After Sexual Assault Claims

Advertisement



WASHINGTON D.C. — Senator Joe Manchin has said that he will return campaign donations from Senator Al Franken following sexual assault accusations against the Minnesota democrat.

In a statement sent to WOAY on Thursday night Manchin said, “The allegations against Senator Franken are serious, hurtful and should be investigated. It was the correct decision for Senator Franken to ask for an Ethics Committee investigation. I have confidence that the committee will work in a bipartisan way to investigate the allegations and I trust the process. I am also returning his donations.”

Midwest Values PAC, Franken’s organization, donated $10,000 to Manchin’s re-election campaign.

Today a Los Angeles radio anchor accused Franken Thursday of forcibly kissing her and groping her during a 2006 USO tour.

Franken apologized, but the criticism grew through the day. Fellow Democrats swiftly condemned his actions, mindful of the current climate as well as the prospect of political blowback.

Republicans, still forced to answer for the multiple allegations facing Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, joined in pressing for an investigation. Franken said he would welcome it.

Leeann Tweeden posted her allegations, including a photo of Franken and her, on the website of KABC, where she works as a news anchor for a morning radio show.

Related

Comments

comments