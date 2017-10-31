Manchin website lists job openings for West Virginians

Advertisement



CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin has launched a website with job listings for residents.

The website currently lists 22 postings, ranging from coal miner to bartender to procurement specialist at West Virginia’s Supreme Court of Appeals.

It also lists job fairs and guidance on resumes and cover letters for applicants.

Manchin says he has co-hosted 25 job fairs throughout the state since October 2015.

The Democrat, who faces-re-election next year, says the website at

https://www.manchin.senate.gov/help-from-joe/jobs/job-postings is an extension of that effort.

