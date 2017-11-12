Marshall Beats Western Kentucky to Snap Skid

Huntington, WV (WOAY) – Entering Saturday, Marshall & Western Kentucky had both lost two straight and were looking to return to winning ways at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.
A 17-point third quarter proved to be a difference for the Thundering Herd, who held off a late Hilltopper comeback to win 30-23, their first win over WKU since the two became Conference USA foes. Marshall is now 7-3 overall and 4-2 in league play.
Marshall was led by Tyler King, who ran for 102 yards and a touchdown, while Keion Davis added another score on the ground. Nazeeh Johnson also returned an interception 45 yards for a pick-six. Western Kentucky quarterback Mike White threw for 334 yards and three touchdown.
The Thundering Herd head to the Lone Star State next week for their final road contest of 2017, when they visit UTSA.