Huntington, WV (WOAY) – After two straight losses, Marshall is out of contention for a division title. But the Thundering Herd bounced back on Saturday with an emotional win over Western Kentucky 30-23.

The team honored the 75 players, coaches, pilots, and community members who passed away on Nov. 14th 1970. The Marshall football program locked arms and walked out before kickoff to a video tribute of the plane crash.

Marshall will play at UTSA next Saturday Nov. 18th @ 7:00 p.m

